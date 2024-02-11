Mumbai News: Auto Drivers Plan ‘Silent Protest’ On February 16 Against Controversial E-Challan System

Representative Image

Mumbai: Autorickshaw drivers are set to voice their dissatisfaction on February 16 through a ‘silent protest’, challenging the implementation of the controversial e-challan system.

“Auto drivers in the city are up in arms, claiming that fines issued through the e-challan system are arbitrary and often without their knowledge. With accumulated traffic fines hitting a staggering Rs685 crore over the past five years, auto drivers find themselves at the forefront of this contentious issue,” a union leader said.

According to sources, auto drivers are planning to approach regional transport offices (RTO) to express their concerns. The crux of their discontent lies in the perceived inaccuracies of the e-challan system, which they argue frequently targets autos erroneously. The unions are demanding a return to the use of traditional paper challans and seeking a waiver for fines incorrectly imposed.

The propose a more stringent approach to tackle traffic violations. They advocate for the confiscation of licences for traffic rule violators instead of the current practice of imposing repeated fines. This, they argue, would serve as a more effective deterrent against reckless driving behaviour.

According to Shashank Rov, a prominent union leader, the e-challan system lacks transparency, contributing to fines being issued without the auto drivers’ knowledge. The union’s plea is for government intervention to rectify these errors promptly, ensuring a fair and transparent traffic violation enforcement process.