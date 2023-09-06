 Mumbai News: At ‘Touch’ Session, 7-Year-Old Girl Talks Of Molestation By Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: At ‘Touch’ Session, 7-Year-Old Girl Talks Of Molestation By Neighbour

Mumbai News: At ‘Touch’ Session, 7-Year-Old Girl Talks Of Molestation By Neighbour

The child’s parents were immediately informed but they were reluctant to approach the police and said that the child tied rakhi to the man every year.

Aishwarya RaoUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

A ‘good touch, bad touch’ session organised by an NGO led a seven-year-old girl to narrate her ordeal of a year-long molestation by a neighbour. The 28-year-old man, a stock exchange employee, has been detained by the Tilak Nagar police for the alleged assault which took place in a deserted building in their neighbourhood. The complainant in the case is a social worker to whom the girl revealed the ordeal at the school-related session in Ghatkopar.

When the social worker found the child’s demeanour at the session a little suspect, she took her aside and counselled her into revealing how the man would often touch her inappropriately and pick her up that made her uncomfortable.

The child’s parents were immediately informed but they were reluctant to approach the police and said that the child tied rakhi to the man every year. The NGO then sent a written complaint to the Ghatkopar police, who forwarded it to the Tilak Nagar police under whose jurisdiction the area comes.

The police said the case is technical in nature and a probe has been initiated to look for evidence to substantiate the allegations. Meanwhile, a notice of arrest and summon has been sent to the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read Also
Karnataka Man Held Under POCSO For Blackmailing Minor With Nude Video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: At ‘Touch’ Session, 7-Year-Old Girl Talks Of Molestation By Neighbour

Mumbai News: At ‘Touch’ Session, 7-Year-Old Girl Talks Of Molestation By Neighbour

Mumbai New: Fake Bank Account Opened In Victim's Name Sparks Police Investigation

Mumbai New: Fake Bank Account Opened In Victim's Name Sparks Police Investigation

FPJ Exclusive: Firms Struggling In Ethyl Alcohol Cost Exchequer ₹40 Cr A Month

FPJ Exclusive: Firms Struggling In Ethyl Alcohol Cost Exchequer ₹40 Cr A Month

Mumbai News: Cops Recover Knife Used To Slit Throat Of Airhostess In Powai

Mumbai News: Cops Recover Knife Used To Slit Throat Of Airhostess In Powai

Chhattisgarh CM's Advisor Summonsed By ED; Family Members Also Called For Questioning

Chhattisgarh CM's Advisor Summonsed By ED; Family Members Also Called For Questioning