Mumbai News: Arun Gawli's Aide Involved In Jamsankedar Murder Case Nabbed By CBI After Jumping Parole

A man convicted along with gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2008 Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch after jumping parole in January, a police official said on Thursday.

The murder case, under the MCOCA Act, implicated gangster Arun Gawli and 11 others, resulting in life imprisonment for the accused.

Served Parole But Never Reappeared For Formalities

Having served time in Kolhapur central jail, Giri was granted parole but failed to reappear on January 31, prompting the filing of a complaint by Kolhapur jail. Subsequently, a case was registered at Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai, with Unit 3 of the Crime Branch conducting a parallel investigation. Giri’s evasion, marked by frequent location changes, led to his tracking through technological means.

Giri Arrested In Ghansoli

Acting on information that Giri was headed to Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, the police planned a successful operation, arresting him on Wednesday. Associated with the Gawli gang, Giri was taken into custody by Unit 3 and handed over to the police.

The murder of Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007 stemmed from a property dispute, with Sadashiv Surve contracting gangster Arun Gawli for Rs30 lakh. Gawli delegated the responsibility to Pratap Godse, who enlisted sharpshooters Narendra Giri and Vijaykumar Giri for the execution. The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the case, arrested nearly two dozen people involved in the murder conspiracy.