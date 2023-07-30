Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest Nab Thieves In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Representative Image |

The Andheri police apprehended two individuals for alleged theft on July 23. The accused, arrested from Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Dawood Mushi Beg (26) and Shamshul Najir Khan (38).

On July 22, victim Sanjay Shah's plywood shop, located in Andheri east, was robbed of Rs 22,000 at about 8 pm. The police registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under sections 457 (trespass) and 380 (theft) on the IPC Act, on July 23.

Accused traced to UP

The Andheri police formed a team and sent it to Jhansi, from there two accused were arrested. The accused, who live in Mumbra, fled to UP after the theft. The police seized Rs 8,840, eight mobiles, two laptops, a cutting weapon and a screwdriver from the accused.

It was found that cases had been registered against both accused at the Sakinaka police station and Paydhuni police station for the same crime.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)