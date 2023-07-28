Mumbai News: Woman Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Man at Andheri Hospital; FIR Registered

Mumbai News: Woman Booked for Allegedly Assaulting a Man at Andheri Hospital; FIR Registered at MIDC Police Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman, identified as Sadhana Pandey, has been booked in an FIR for allegedly causing hurt by dangerous means to a man who had only approached her and asked her why she was shouting inside hospital premises. The incident took place at Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri West on July 24.

According to the FIR, on the morning of July 24, around 9:30 am, a group of approximately five to seven people entered the hospital as one of their relatives was admitted there. Amidst the group, one woman began shouting, causing a commotion. Gavin D'souza, a 26-year-old individual, who was present at the scene, approached the woman to inquire about the reason for her behaviour and whether any of her relatives were being admitted to the hospital.

Serious injuries on eye and head

In response to his inquiry, the accused, Sadhana Pandey, did not reply. Instead, she allegedly attacked Gavin D'souza with her mobile phone, striking him on the head. The attack resulted in injuries, with Gavin experiencing bleeding from his head and eye. In immediate distress, he sought medical attention from a doctor within the hospital but eventually lost consciousness due to the severity of the injury.

Following the incident, Gavin D'souza lodged a complaint with the authorities, leading to an FIR being registered against Sadhana Pandey at MIDC police station. The case has been filed under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to "hurt by dangerous means." Additionally, relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Act have been invoked in the case.

As the investigation progresses, authorities will be examining the circumstances and gathering evidence to ascertain the sequence of events and determine appropriate legal action.