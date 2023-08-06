Mumbai News: ANC Crackdown On Pharma Medical Representative For Illicit Supply Of Cough Syrups & Sedatives In Black Market; Drugs Worth ₹28 L Seized

Illicit sale of prescription drugs | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police, Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) busted a gang of Medical Representative (MR) gang of pharmaceutical companies operating codeine based cough syrup (CBCS) and other restricted prescription pharmaceutical drugs rackets. The anti narcotics cell seized the contraband drugs worth ₹28,27,500 and cash ₹3,50,000 in the special drive against the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

The ANC Azad maidan team had nabbed an accused Umar Nadim in possession of 100 CBCS bottels near Times of India Bridge Kandivali Mumbai and interrogation that a pharma company MR Kunjal Vishwakarma had supplied the cough syrup. Police raided his Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali and seized 4200 CBCS bottles and 900 Nitravet tablets stored illegally.

Third accused supplied sedatives to drug peddlars

A third accused Nishikant Dwivedi in possession of 375 alphrazolam tablets and some abortion pills was arrested for supplying the sedatives to drug peddlers. He led the police to accused Mr. Sandeep Prajapati and Vinod Prajapati who used doctor's bogus receipts and stamps to purchase CBCS bottles. Both were in possession of Forged Rubber stamps and forged purchase order for restricted drugs.

Medical Representatives made fake letters

“CBCS is supplied on valid demand by a certified medical officer. The arrested accused including MRs of pharmaceutical companies made bogus demand letters of doctors and illegally kept stock in their possession to sell in the black market” confirmed DCP, ANC Prakash Jadhav.

Last December ANC Azad maidan team had apperhanded five accused including a pharma MR with 4970 CBCS bottles. A total of 34 accused were arrested and 1865 kgs of drugs seized in last two years by the the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police.

