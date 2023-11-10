Mumbai News: ANC Arrests Two With Drugs Worth ₹4.90 Cr | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has confiscated drugs valued at approximately Rs 4.90 crore in two separate operations. Two individuals have also been apprehended in connection with this case.

On Wednesday, the Ghatkopar unit of ANC arrested Shahrukh Shamsuddin Shaikh (26) with 4.7 kg of Hydro weed and 74 grams of Md Shaikh was apprehended in Dharavi.

ANC sets trap after receiving tip-off

Police Inspector Lata Sutar, in charge of ANC Ghatkopar, had received information that an individual was planning to come to Dharavi for drug dealings. Acting on this information, Ghatkopar ANC set up a trap.

While waiting for the accused in Dharavi, the ANC team observed a person whose behaviour seemed suspicious. Upon searching him, the police found 500 grams of Hydro weed. Subsequent investigation by ANC led to the recovery of 4.2 kg MD drugs from his residence. Additionally, an electronic weighing machine was seized from Shaikh.

DCP Jadhav stated that ANC has confiscated drugs worth Rs 4.75 crore from Shaikh. The arrested individual is a resident of Parel. The involvement of other individuals in this case, along with Shaikh, is under investigation.

What is Hydro weed?

Hydro weed is typically cultivated indoors in a fully controlled environment. It has a higher THC content. After consuming hydro weed, several side effects may be observed in the human body, including dizziness, drowsiness, and gastrointestinal disturbances.

ANC's Kandivali unit, during patrolling on Friday, received information about a Nigerian national selling Mephedrone in front of Kamlakar Restaurant on SV Road, Dahisar. ANC arrested Collins Emmanuel (38) with 75 grams of MD (Mephedrone). MD drugs worth Rs 15 lakh have been seized from him. The accused has a prior criminal history and was previously arrested by Malad Police under the NDPS Act. He has been living in India since 2014.

