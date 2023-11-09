Lalit Patil Case: 2,491 Drug Cases Registered In 2023, 10 Policemen Suspended In Maharashtra

Representational photo |

So far, 2491 cases of drug-related offenses have been registered in Maharashtra in the year 2023. Additionally, a total of 10 policemen have been suspended in the Lalit Patil case. If police conduct raids anywhere in Maharashtra related to drugs, action is taken against the police officers in that area. This information was provided by ATS chief Sadanand Date and ADG Law and Order Sanjay Saxena.

In response to the rising number of drug cases, the police have intensified their efforts against drugs. In 2023, a total of 2,491 cases of drug trafficking have been registered, leading to the arrest of 3,277 individuals.

In 2022, 9530 cases of drug consumption were reported, resulting in the arrest of 9700 people. In 2023, there have been 10536 cases of drug consumption, with 10,231 individuals arrested.

ATS Maharashtra seizes heroin

ATS Maharashtra seized 518 grams of heroin on August 5, 2022, and arrested 8 people. Its international market value exceeds Rs 362 crore. ATS also confiscated 2728 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 1400 crore. The goal is to reach out to 27 lakh people and make Maharashtra drug-free.

ADG Sanjay Saxena, while providing information, mentioned that action will be taken against the in-charge of the local police station in areas where outside police take action regarding drugs. This means that if a factory is operating somewhere and another agency raids it, action will be taken against those involved, including a departmental inquiry.\

Departmental inquiry underway

As per information from the police, the inspector in-charge and senior police inspector of the locations where outside police, such as Mumbai Police, had conducted raids in Nashik, Solapur, and Sambhaji Nagar, have been transferred and sent to the control room. A departmental inquiry is also underway against them.

The state will now establish an independent Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) to take action against drugs. This ANC unit will function similarly to other police units.