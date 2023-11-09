Mira Bhayandar: Drug Case Convict Held 12 Years After Jumping Parole | Special Branch

Mira Bhayandar: After absconding for 12 long years, a 52-year-old peddler who was convicted for his involvement in a drug-related case in Mumbai was finally arrested by the central crime detection team of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Mira Road late on Wednesday night.

The fugitive, who has been identified as Nasir Ali Khan (52), a resident of Byculla, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in 2007.

Convict had fled while on 30-day parole in 2011

After completion of the trial, the Sessions Court, Mumbai, found him guilty of the crime and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment in May 2010. Since then, he was lodged at the Nashik Road Central Prison. A year later, he was released on a 30-day parole on February 11, 2011. However, after the completion of the parole period, Khan failed to return to the prison and went into hiding. In response to a complaint registered by the prison authorities, the J.J.Marg police station had filed an offense under Section 224 of the IPC against Khan on October 7, 2013, for his resistance or obstruction to his lawful apprehension, which would attract an additional prison term of up to two years if convicted.

Despite an extensive search operation, the Mumbai city police failed to trace him for 12 years. MBVV’s central crime detection unit, led by PSI Hitendra Vichare and his colleague police personnel Sangram Gaikwad, recently received a tip-off about Khan’s presence in Mira Road. The team laid a trap and apprehended Khan from an apartment in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road, where he was staying with his second wife, police said. Khan was handed over to the custody of the J.J. Marg police station in Mumbai for further processing.

