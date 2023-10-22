Mumbai News: After Food Poisoning Scare At Chembur School, No Contamination Found In Meal Samples

Representational photo | File

Nothing contaminated or adulterated was found in the meal provided to Chembur Anik Nagar BMC-run school children, according to a sample report. The report, which was sent immediately after the incident, has now been released.

On October 13, 16 students from standards six, seven, and eight were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. The students started vomiting after consuming the mid-day meal provided at the school. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in this incident.

BMC officers visited both the school and the hospital to monitor the situation. Samples of the meal were sent to the BMC-run laboratory in Dadar, and the report has been released.

Students' swab samples sent to laboratory

The food sent to the BMC-run laboratory revealed no contamination in the meal sample. The report from this examination is now available.

Although the report does not mention anything suspicious, swab samples from the students have been sent to a state-run laboratory in Colaba. The report from this laboratory will be available in the next few days, helping to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

According to the BMC, a dish known as 'aamti' (made with moong, masoor, chana, and vatana) and rice had been served to the students. After consuming this meal, three children vomited, and 13 felt unwell.

