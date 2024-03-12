Mumbai News: After Court Order, Chembur-Based Builder Booked For Duping 9 Flat Owners

Mumbai News: After Court Order, Builder Booked For Duping 9 Flat Owners |

Mumbai: The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Chembur-based builder Attaullah Ansari of a real estate project called Grace Mass Metropolis for defrauding nine home buyers and a contractor-based firm Supreme Civil Constructions Pvt Ltd to the tune of Rs10 crore.

The complainant in the case is Abbas Qureshi of the contracting firm.

Ansari’s company, Grace Urban Development Corporation, was constructing two rehabilitation buildings with a sale component. He offered Qureshi’s firm work to construct 6,60,717 sq ft of two slum rehabilitation buildings and for the sale building along with a solar plant at a cost of Rs1,300 per sq ft, totalling Rs85 crore, one exchange for 11 flats.

The agreement also mentioned that the developer was to undertake the registration and hand over allotment letters within two months. However, instead of depositing the money for 11 flats into the Escrow account, Ansari allegedly deposited only Rs1.52 crore, keeping the rest in the account of his own firm. Qureshi also alleged that bookings of nine buyers were cancelled despite taking the money and flats were never allotted to them.

Another Firm Associated To Project Claims Cheating

Another firm, Ashok Buildcon Pvt Ltd, that supplied cement under the same barter system, has also claimed cheating.

Previously, the case was being investigated by the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch Unit 6, but no FIR was registered. Following a court order, on March 8, the Nehru Nagar police registered a formal FIR against the developer and initiated a probe.

In the FIR, along with Ansari, his partners named Nishat and Danish and Zeeshan Ansari have also been named as accused.