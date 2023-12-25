Mumbai News: Accused Held In ₹3.35 Lakh Online Fraud Case

Representative Image

Mumbai: Meghwadi Police has successfully apprehended a cyber accused, Devendra Bhudev, wanted in connection with an online fraud amounting to ₹3.35 lakh. The victim, a 25-year-old graphic designer, fell prey to the accused's scheme, involving a fake trading venture.

According to Meghwadi Police, their investigation unveiled a modus operandi where the accused initially offered the victim a part-time job and later persuaded her to invest in trading. The complainant, residing in Jogeshwari and employed as a graphic designer, received a message in September from an unknown person, offering a part-time job that involved following Instagram pages.

The victim was promised a commission of ₹150 for each page followed. After completing the assigned tasks, she received her commission but was then enticed to invest in trading with the promise of higher returns. Trusting the accused, she invested ₹3.35 lakhs, only to realize later that neither the promised commission nor her invested amount was returned.

Subsequently, the victim filed a complaint with the Meghwadi police, leading to the registration of a case under the IT section and fraud. The police initiated a search for the accused, resulting in the detention of Devendra Bhudev, who had been wanted for two months.

An officer stated that following the revelation of Bhudev's involvement in the crimes, he was arrested, and the investigation has disclosed the participation of additional accused. The police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend these individuals implicated in the fraudulent activities.