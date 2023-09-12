Mumbai News: Accused Held By DRI in Gold Smuggling Case Earned ₹4 Lakh Monthly | File pic

Mumbai: One of the six individuals arrested by the Mumbai Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a case of smuggling foreign-origin gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has disclosed during questioning that he used to collect and deliver the consignments to another associate of the syndicate, earning approximately Rs 4 lakhs per month for his role. On Saturday, the DRI seized a significant quantity of smuggled gold weighing over 7 kilograms, valued at Rs 4.50 crore, from the syndicate.

Accused was tasked with picking up packages

According to the DRI, the accused was tasked with picking up packages containing smuggled gold from various locations in and around the airport, typically within a 2-kilometer radius. He was paid Rs 3,000 per pick-up. He confessed to regularly making these pick-ups, with the number of daily pick-ups ranging from two to four packets.

Additionally, the DRI conducted a raid on a Kalbadevi gold melting facility operated by another member of the syndicate. During the raid, trousers and vests were discovered that were unusually heavy. Upon inspection, yellow dust, believed to be gold dust, was found concealed between the layers of the clothing. This gold melting facility was used to receive, melt, and covertly introduce illegally imported gold into India. Most of the smuggled gold was of foreign origin, typically in the form of 24-karat gold dust in wax form concealed within packets, garments, gold bars of foreign origin, or other forms.

"During questioning, the accused revealed that the smuggled gold was melted into gold bars, which could be easily transported to jewelers for further processing without attracting attention from authorities," explained a DRI official."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)