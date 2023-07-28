 Mumbai News: Borivali Jail Inmate Hangs Self To Death, Probe Underway
Mumbai News: Borivali Jail Inmate Hangs Self To Death, Probe Underway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

An accused who was arrested by the Borivali police was found dead in the Borivali lockup this morning in suspected suicide, the Mumbai police said.

The individual who died by suicide has been identified as Deepak Jadhav (28). As per police sources, Jadhav was a wanted suspect in case Cr no 1307/2022, registered at Borivali police station under sections 326, 279, 323, 504, and 506.

While he was in Yerwada jail for another case, Borivali police learned about this and took custody of him on 26 July, proceeding to arrest him in the case. He was presented before the court and granted police custody until 28 July.

On the night of 27 July, the accused was lodged in the Borivali general lockup. On Friday morning, he was found dead by suicide, having hanged himself using a rope near the door of the third cell, as reported by the police. After discovering him, he was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where a doctor examined him and pronounced him deceased.

Senior police officials from the north region, along with the crime branch team, were present at the scene of the incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |



