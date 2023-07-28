 Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide Near Vidhan Bhavan; Rescued
Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
In a distressing incident, a person identified as Mahadev (40) attempted suicide in the Vidhan Bhavan area by consuming insecticide. The incident took place on Thursday evening around 6.20 pm. According to police reports, Mahadev was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to Sir J.J. Hospital for medical attention.

As of now, Mahadev is being treated in the ICU ward of JJ Hospital, where his condition has been reported as stable.

Originally hailing from Beed and currently residing in Kalyan, near Mumbai, Mahadev reportedly took a loan from a moneylender, which he has been unable to repay. Police sources indicate that the burden of debt led him to take such drastic measures.

