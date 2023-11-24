Mumbai News: 8 Arrested For Trying To Fly To UK With Fake Docs; Paid ₹25 Lakh Each To Agent

Mumbai International Airport | File Photo

Eight people have been arrested by the officials of Mumbai Airport for attempting to travel to the UK using fake migrant certificates and ship joining letters.

Agent Abram Qureshi, operating from the UK, collected Rs25 lakh per person and provided them with fake certificates and letters.

The accused 8 who attempted UK travel using fake docs

According to the FIR, on November 22, at 5.45am, Dilwar Singh, Shubham Singh, Mandeep Singh, Kaishdeep Singh, Susheel Pal, Jaswinder Pal, Kushalpreet Singh, and Kuljit Singh arrived at Mumbai International Airport to travel to the UK.

They presented their passports, boarding passes, migrant certificates and ship joining letters to various immigration counters. The officers found different spellings of the shipping company’s name. The officers grew suspicious and they handed over them to wing inchrage.

UK settling dreams vanish in thin air

The wing incharge initiated the inquiry and it was revealed that all eight people wanted to settle in the UK and for that they made fake migrant certificates and fake ship joining letters from an agent Abram Quteshi from the UK and for each person, the agent charged 25 lakh. The wing incharge contacted the number which was provided in ship joining letters that turned out fake.

The airport authorises filed a case against them under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. They were later sent to judicial custody for 14 days.