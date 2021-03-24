Mumbai: Cyber cops caution citizen against fake passport and visa websites

With restrictions on air travel easing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake passport and visa websites and links offering schemes and advice pertaining to them have cropped up. The cyber police has advised people to always use authentic websites to seek such details and related services, and not fall prey to such con.

A number of cases had come to light, wherein people were offered quick visas and passports online by paying a small fee for the quick service. The victims were asked to share their personal details to apply for the quick visas and passports. After completing the application, they were asked to share their banking details and were conned.

Alerting about the con, a senior cyber official said that a user should always check the credentials and login to the official website of any public department. "If there are any fake websites or if one suspects any anomalies, please flag off the website and alert police," said the official.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police's Cyber Cell arrested a 29-year-old man for his alleged role in a fake government website racket. The accused had created a fake website of the passport department and duped a city businesswoman. The racket came to light after a 54-year-old CEO of a tours and travels company stated that she came across the website to renew her passport, saw the logo of the Government of India and was tricked into believing that it was the official website.