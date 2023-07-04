Mumbai News: 774 FIRs on Power Theft Registered in a Year | Representative Image

Mumbai: A total of 774 First Information Reports (FIR) were registered in the western suburbs of Mumbai related to power theft between April 2022 to March 2023. This is almost double the number of cases reported the preceding financial year of 2021-22, when they were at 391 FIRs.

These complaints were reported by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

The crackdown on electricity theft has helped Adani Electricity to bring down Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses by 0.62% compared to FY 2021-22 to 5.93%.

Punishment for electricity theft

Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offence. Under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, the offender can be punished with a fine, a jail term of up to three years, or both, once proven guilty.

During FY 2022-23, a total of 72.25 tonnes of wires and other equipment were seized. These equipment were seized at the locations involved in power theft. During the year, action was taken on the electricity theft of 24 million units worth Rs 38.48 crore.

Speaking on the Annual power theft data FY 2022-23, Adani Electricity Mumbai spokesperson said, “Power theft puts tariff burden on honest and paying consumers and this situation is not acceptable to us as a preferred utility of Mumbai electricity consumers. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the company protects interest of its honest consumers. There are certain pockets of the city where menace of power theft is rampant. We shall step up our efforts this year further to bring down AT&C losses in the area”.