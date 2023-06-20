Mumbai News: 4 Booked For Power Theft Of ₹1.33 Crore

FPJ

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have booked four people for allegedly stealing 6,88,239 power units worth ₹1.33 crore over a period of three years to run their electroplating unit in Malad East. The accused were identified as Hansa Ramesh Bhushan, Prabhu Ratan Gami, Nilesh Kamdar and Subhas Gupta, who operated the unit under the business name, Jaini Traders.

Over the past few months, the vigilance team of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd had noticed suspicious activities in the Kurar village where the unit is located. However, it could not take immediate action due to lack of evidence.

Attempts to obstruct and manhandle investigation

A comprehensive examination of the low tension network revealed that there was a direct supply connection. While conducting the exercise, the team faced several obstacles, including attempts to obstruct and manhandle.

During a raid, it came to light that there was illegal use of three-phase direct supply going to the unit. Subsequently, the quartet was booked under sections 135 and 150 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Section 135 permits disconnection of power supply temporarily or permanently, while section 150 has a provision of punishment for up to three years and a fine, or both.

Lauding the vigilance team's action, power company spokesperson said that action against such theft is necessary to protect the interest of honest consumers.