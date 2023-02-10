Mumbai: Adani Electricity gets ₹40L power theft shock

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The vigilance team of the Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) earlier this week filed a first information report (FIR) at the Malwani police station against a shop owner and tenant for alleged power theft of ₹40 lakh.

Matter surfaced during routine inspection

The matter surfaced during routine inspection of electricity meters by AEML in Rathodi Village by M/s Bridge Meta Coating Works. Suspecting foul play, the team sought site visit but the consumers locked the gates from inside and disconnected power supply.

Accused unprepared about the raid

On Jan 25 midnight, the vigilance team reached the spot, determined to catch them red-handed. “It was the night before Republic Day, so they were unprepared and unaware about the raid,” said an official. The team used a tall wooden stool to jump over the wall and caught the users red-handed.

Foul play was first suspected when the AEML team downloaded the users’ meter data. “We detected high value usage and suspected direct supply for the whole night by M/s Bridge Meta Coating Works,” said AEML spokesperson. It was also known that they took direct supply between 5.30pm and 8am to not get caught.

Case filed under section 135 of the Electricity Act

An FIR was filed against owner Vimlesh Baijnath Sharma and tenants Joginder Singh and Abdul Ahmed Sayyed at the Kandivali Police station under section 135 of the Electricity Act, which was later handed over to the Malwani police.

A police officer said, “By the end of the probe, we will send a notice to the firm, following which the matter would be taken to the court.”

