Mumbai News: 7 Years On, Man Who Axed His Colleague Arrested By Police

Representative Image

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police have arrested a man for killing his co-worker after latter allegedly verbally abused his mother. According to police, the accused Arjun Dhotre, 26, in a fit of rage, attacked the victim Balu Shinde, 32, with an axe leading to his on-the-spot death. Dhotre later fled the spot and took away the Shinde’s mobile phone with him, while his personal mobile was switched off, police said.

After receiving input from reliable sources, police arrested the accused from Jalgaon station.

Earlier last month, after evading the police dragnet for nearly seven years, a 27-year-old man landed in the custody of the Kashimira police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of a businessman in 2016.

According to the police, they had received the body of Sachin Mohite near Manor in Palghar district on July 11, 2016. Investigations had led to the involvement of eleven people who had abducted Sanjay and accosted him to an office in Goregaon and later to a hotel in Kashimira where he was brutally assaulted leading to his death.

9 accused already in police custody, 2 were absconding

The accused, in a bid to destroy evidence, dumped Sachin’s body in the Surya River in Manor. While nine people were earlier arrested for their involvement in the crime; which is said to be fall out of a dispute over Rs.39 lakh, two of their accomplices identified as-Pramod Jena alias Nilu and Saumyaraj Das remained absconding.