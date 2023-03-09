Mumbai: Man held for killing colleague who refused to cook food

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident in Bhiwandi on Wednesday, March 8, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his colleague for refusing to cook food.

The accused killed the victim by hitting his head with a stone. The Nizampura police arrested the accused from his home as he was trying to escape.

Both accused and deceased hail from West Bengal

Naresh Pawar, senior police inspector, at Nizampura police station said, "The accused Piju Burman (25) and his friend and factory colleague Deepak Burman ( 28) were staying together at Vanjarpati Naka area in Bhiwandi and were working as a labourer at loom factory. On Wednesday, March 8 around 11 pm the accused Piju Burman asked Deepak Burman to cook food. Deepak refused to cook food saying he doesn't know how to cook and it irritated Piju who killed Depak by throwing heavy stones at his head. Both accused and deceased hail from West Bengal."

Pawar further added, "Soon after receiving the information about the incident assistant commissioner Sunil Wadke and I reached the spot along with the police team. We took possession of Deepak's body lying in a pool of blood. After getting the information about the murder we found that the killer Piju was hiding and was preparing to escape, but we arrested him on the spot and registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder). The deceased body has been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. We are further probing the case."