Gurugram Man shoots colleague after fight over a chair in their office

Who knew a fight over a chair would get so ugly? An employee of a financial firm took the fight over a chair in their office, to the next level, by shooting his co-worker.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the victim, Vishal walked out of the office after an argument over a chair with the accused, Aman Jangra.

Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 in Gurugram was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel. He was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital here.

Both, the accused and the victim work with PaisaBazaar in Sector 44.

While, an FIR has been lodged against the accused, Aman Jangra, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. “The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon,” informed Virender Vij, DCP, East to news agency PTI.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office.

Vishal alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot.

“The victim was on his way to the office when the accused shot at him and fled the spot. We are scanning nearby CCTV footages to establish the identity of the accused. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” he said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital.

Vishal’s family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said.