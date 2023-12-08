Mumbai News: 7 Central Railway Officials To Be Honoured With 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023

Sunil Nainani (left) Dharmendra Kumar (center) Dr. Shivraj Manaspure (Right) among 7 distinguished railway officials to be felicitated | FPJ

In a resplendent celebration of exceptional service, 7 Central Railway officials, hailing from various divisions, are set to receive the prestigious 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023. This distinguished award, acknowledging outstanding contributions, will be bestowed upon a total of 100 commendable railway employees nationwide.

The ceremony is scheduled for December 15, 2023, at "Bharat Mandapam," Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where the awardees will be honored with Silver Medals and Merit Certificates.

Who are these officials?

Dharmendra Kumar, a Travelling Ticket Inspector in the Mumbai division, stands out for his relentless efforts to combat ticketless travel and increase earnings. Recording the highest ticket checking earnings in the last financial year, Kumar recovered a staggering ₹2,22,83,315 from 24,095 cases, showcasing consistent performance even amidst the challenges of the COVID period.

Sunil D Nainani, another Travelling Ticket Inspector from Mumbai, played a pivotal role in the division's historic achievement of surpassing ₹100 crores in revenue. Nainani's individual realization of 1.51 crores through 17,195 cases marks the highest individual earnings in the history of Mumbai division.

Dr. Shivraj P. Manaspure, currently the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, has been acknowledged for his multifaceted contributions. His efforts as the Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager of Bhusawal significantly enhanced earnings in various categories, highlighting his dedication to addressing challenges and driving positive change.

Recognizing exemplary work in different divisions of CR, Jaiprakash Dewangan, Sr. Technician in Nagpur Division, stands out for his efficiency in welding and zero defect generation. Sanjay Ramchandra Pol, Sr. Section Engineer in Solapur Division, received honors for outstanding performance in training gang staff. Vivek N. Hoke, Sr. Divisional Finance Manager in Solapur Division, was acknowledged for introducing innovations leading to economies.

Sudhanshu Mittal, Divisional Signal & Telecommunication in Pune Division, played a crucial role in completing projects in record time, contributing to the commissioning of new electronic interlockings and yard remodelling work.

CR to receive departmental shields for exceptional work in various depts

In addition to individual accolades, Central Railway will receive departmental shields for exceptional performance in medical health care, material management, personnel welfare measures, and environment & cleanliness. The General Manager of Central Railway will accept these awards on behalf of the organization, underscoring the collective excellence demonstrated by the railway division as a whole.

"These well-deserved accolades not only applaud the individual achievements of these dedicated railway officials but also highlight the unwavering commitment of Central Railway employees to providing exceptional passenger services " said an official. "The 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023 ceremony serves as a testament to their dedication, commitment, and devotion to their roles within the railway division" he said.