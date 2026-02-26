Mumbai News: ₹6.79 Lakh Worth 220 kV Copper Cable Stolen From MSETCL Substation In Bhandup

₹6.79 Lakh Worth 220 kV Copper Cable Stolen From MSETCL Substation In Bhandup | AI

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of theft, unidentified miscreants broke into a warehouse within the premises of the Bhandup GIS substation and stole high-value copper cables worth Rs6.79 lakh belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), also known as Mahapareshan. The Bhandup police have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated further investigation.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Harmita Manohar Kaurthi, 39, serves as a Deputy Executive Engineer with MSETCL. She is currently posted at the 220/22 kV Extra High Voltage (EHV) GIS Substation located behind the MSEDCL office on LBS Road, Bhandup (West).

The substation has a designated shed (warehouse) for storing power distribution equipment and scrap materials. The shed remains locked at all times, and the keys are kept with the on-duty security personnel. Security at the substation is managed by the Security Board for Thane and Mumbai District.

On the night of February 21, while Kaurthi was on duty, security guards informed her the following morning that unidentified individuals had illegally entered the substation premises around midnight and again at approximately 3:00 am. The guards reportedly confronted the intruders, who fled the scene.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Over 1200 Advanced Vehicles For Mumbai Police Force -...

Also Watch:

Growing suspicious, Kaurthi and her colleagues reviewed the CCTV footage from the premises. The footage revealed suspicious movements by unknown individuals near the warehouse where MSETCL equipment and scrap materials were stored.

Upon inspection of the warehouse inventory, staff discovered that 46 out of 61 pieces of 220 kV, 1000 sq. mm XLPE copper cable measuring a total of 91.70 meters and valued at Rs6.79 lakh had been stolen.

Further examination of CCTV footage showed that four unidentified individuals had broken the warehouse lock and illegally entered the shed around 3:00 am on February 19 and again at approximately 3:45 am on February 20, making away with the copper cables.

Following the discovery, Kaurthi lodged a formal complaint at the Bhandup police station. Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting further investigations to identify and apprehend the accused.

Also Watch:

In another incident on February 20, 2026, unidentified individuals stole a 25-foot-long copper cable from the MSEB office premises on LBS Road in Bhandup. Following a complaint by Additional Executive Engineer Swapnil Dinkar Kakad, 32, the Bhandup police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/