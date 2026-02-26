 Mumbai Crime: Dispute Over ₹10 Coriander Turns Violent, Kurla Vegetable Vendor Attacks Customer With Knife
A minor dispute over Rs 10 between a customer and a vegetable vendor in Mumbai’s Kurla allegedly escalated into a knife attack. The vendor reportedly demanded Rs 20 for coriander, leading to an argument before he attacked the customer, causing a head injury. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Knife attack (Representational Image) |

Mumbai: A shocking incident of violence has come to light from Mumbai’s Kurla area, where a minor dispute over the price of coriander escalated into a knife attack. The altercation reportedly began over a difference of just Rs 10 between a customer and a vegetable vendor.

Minor Argument Leads To Knife Attack

According to an ABP News report, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a customer visited a vegetable stall in Kurla to buy coriander. The vendor, identified as Srinivas Kamble, allegedly demanded Rs 20 for a bunch of coriander. The customer objected, saying he would pay only Rs 10, claiming that he was aware of the local rates as he lived and worked in the same area.

The disagreement quickly turned into a heated argument at the stall. As tempers flared, the situation took a violent turn when Kamble allegedly attacked the customer with a knife. The victim sustained a head injury in the assault. The injured customer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Case Filed, Accused Absconding

Following the incident, police personnel from V.B. Nagar Police Station reached the spot and recorded the victim’s statement. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Mumbai Police confirmed that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, who runs a vegetable stall in the Kurla area of Mumbai. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

