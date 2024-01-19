Mumbai News: 57 Cocaine Capsules Worth ₹6.2 Crore Extracted From Foreigner's Body

Representational Image

Mumbai: Cocaine worth ₹6.2 crore was extracted from the body of a Venezuelan national, who was caught at the Mumbai airport following a tip-off. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), specific information was received that a foreigner would be arriving at the international airport on January 16, with narcotics.

Swinging into action, the officials intercepted the accused and checked his baggage. However, no contraband was found. Suspecting that the man had concealed the drugs in his body cavity, he was produced before the court, which ordered for his medical examination. Consequently, the passenger ejected 57 capsules during his stay at the hospital from January 16-18. The substance recovered from capsules tested positive for cocaine weighing 628 grams, said a DRI official.

He added, “After the statement, the accused was arrested and further remanded to judicial custody by the court. We are now probing who had provided the consignment to him and who was supposed to receive the same Mumbai. The man's phone would also be analysed. Such passengers are lured by drug dealers to work as a mule or carrier in lieu of money, free tour and hotel stay.”