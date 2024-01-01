Mumbai: Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell Busts Drug Racket, Arrests 4 With Hashish Worth ₹57 Lakh | Representational Image

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended four individuals with hashish valued at Rs 57 lakh.

According to information provided by ANC Kandivali, officers of the unit were conducting patrols in police vehicles on Saturday. While passing through Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, two suspicious individuals were observed standing on the footpath in front of the State Bank of India.

Details of the arrest

Considering the suspicion, the unit's officers disembarked from the vehicle and approached the individuals for questioning. However, one of the two tried to escape and was pursued and apprehended by the police. Following the apprehension of these two individuals, the police summoned two Panchs (witnesses) and conducted a search.

The person taken into custody is identified as Shankar Teji Patel (36), and the other is Avinash Ravindra Bedekar (24). During the search, hashish worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from Patel, and hashish worth Rs 1.60 lakh was recovered from Bedekar.

Both individuals were transported to the ANC office for further interrogation. During questioning, they revealed that the hashish found on them was supplied by Tunir Vijay Mulik (46). Acting on this information, the police apprehended Mulik at his residence and seized hashish worth Rs 30 lakh.

Mastermind Chaubey is currently evading further investigation

During Mulik's interrogation, the name of Vivek Gulabchand Chaubey (46) emerged as the mastermind. Further investigation uncovered that Chaubey orchestrated the supply of charas to the three individuals previously arrested.

An ANC official stated that all four accused have been arrested, and hashish valued at approximately Rs 57 lakh has been confiscated. Chaubey, identified as the mastermind, is currently evading further investigation. The police are actively probing the source of the charas supplied to Chaubey.