Mumbai News: 5-Year Permission Plan On Cards For Established Ganesh Mandals After CM Shinde's Suggestion

Mumbai News: 5-Year Permission Plan On Cards For Established Mandals After CM Shinde's Suggestion

Mumbai: In a first, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has suggested to authorities to give Ganeshotsav-related permission for a five-year period to those mandals which are either 25, 50 or 75 years old. If implemented, the step will be the next move for facilitating mandals to easily secure official nods for the spirited festival. A single window clearance has been already introduced, which helps organisers to submit applications to traffic police, local cops and civic body through a common virtual counter.

The CM's advice came during a review meeting held on Monday. The discussion was held with the officials concerned about the preparations done for fast-approaching dahi handi and Ganpati festivals. Shinde directed all the municipal corporations and district collectors to repair the roads which are part of Ganpati immersion routes. He also told them to ensure that organisers get power connections without hassle while adding that tree pruning on procession routes should be completed on time.

Meeting Attended By Various Ministers

Next, he asked the police department to remove abandoned vehicles lying near mandaps. The meeting was attended by Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, his suburban counterpart Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BMC chief, senior state officials and representatives of Ganesh Utsav co-ordination committee and dahi handi associations.

Batting for eco-friendly celebrations, Shinde appealed to citizens and mandals to cooperate with the government for peaceful commemoration of the festivals.

He asked district heads, and civic and police chiefs to conduct meetings with the dahi handi organisers and Ganesh mandals to understand their problems and find solutions. Lastly, the CM emphasised on maintaining cleanliness on the streets and in alleys while asking the BMC chief to ensure the same.

