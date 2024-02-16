Mumbai News: 46-Year-Old Woman Strangulates Minor Daughter To Death In Borivali, Later Attempts To Kill Self; Case Filed |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old woman strangled her 11-year-old daughter to death and attempted suicide, in Mumbai's Borivali area, according to a report in ANI on Friday. The woman, identified as Rekha Solanki is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The father of the deceased girl informed the Police about the incident.

As soon as the incident was reported, local police rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 309 of IPC against the woman. Further investigation is underway in the case, said Kasturba Police.

Another Suicide Reported Today

Meanwhile, in another incident reported today, a 22-year-old girl died by suicide after by hanging herself from a fan at a high rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday, said police.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area. On receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Police registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and have started further investigation.

Parents Found Girl Hanging From The Fan

According to the police, around 9 PM they received information that the deceased girl's family members who returned after going out for some personal work found no response on knocking on the door. Subsequently, they broke down the door and found their daughter hanging from the fan, after which police were informed.

Reason Behind Suicide Yet To Be Ascertained

Police said that the reason for the suicide has not been known yet, they have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation.