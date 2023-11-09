Mumbai News: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Throwing Stone At Woman Travelling In Local Train

Accused Mohan Namdev | FPJ

In a recent incident between Nahur and Mulund railway station, a 20-year-old female passenger, Vaishnavi Namdev Salvi, sustained injuries near her nose due to stone-throwing on a running local train. The incident occurred at around 10 am on a Thursday, raising concerns about passenger safety.

Prompt response from railway authorities played a crucial role in addressing the situation. After providing primary treatment, the victim, Vaishnavi Namdev Salvi, was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Sion Hospital for further medical attention. This rapid response highlighted the dedication of the railway staff to ensuring the well-being of passengers.

45-year-old man arrested

The proactive approach of the railway authorities resulted in the arrest of the accused Mohan Namdev Kadam, 45, near Mulund station. Kadam confessed to targeting two trains, including the Karjat Fast Local, where Salvi sustained her injuries. The suspect, residing on Vikroli Footpath, is now in custody, and the case is under examination by GRP Kurla.

In a separate incident, another individual, Sharad Madhavrao Gangurde, 38, was apprehended for stone-throwing between Thakurli and Dombivli. Gangurde admitted to targeting an AC local train, citing personal issues and alcohol intoxication. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly, registering a case under the Railway Act.

"These incidents underscore the challenges faced by passengers during their daily commute and the need for robust measures to enhance security" said a passenger activist.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)