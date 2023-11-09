'Come With Me': Pervert Allegedly Harasses Woman, Pulls Her Hand At Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Pervert Allegedly Harasses Woman, Pulls Her Hand At Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station | Twitter

Mumbai: A journalist from Mumbai has brought to light an incident of harassment against a woman which unfolded at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station on Wednesday (November 8). The journalist shared a tweet with the image of a man who was allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger at the railway station. The man allegedly pulled the woman's hand who was sitting on the bench beside him and passed objectionable remarks against her. He pulled the woman's hand and said, "Come With Me."

The woman got scared due to the act of the man

The woman got scared due to the act of the man and got off the bench and went and sat at another place at the railway station. The man again passed comments on her, he pointed out at the woman and said, "Baad Mei bolna mat tu" (Don't tell me afterwards). The journalist approached the woman and asked her if she knew the man who was harassing her, to which she replied that she didn't know him. The journalist also said that the man was sitting at the bench near the Virar side of the women's compartment at around 9.15 PM.

Today this creep at Prabhadevi railway station pulled a woman's hand sitting on a bench and said "come with me." The woman was scared and got off the bench. When I enquired with her if she knows her or not, she said no.



The man pointed at her and said "Baad Mei bolna mat tu" sat… pic.twitter.com/OhhKQ1QtOd — Jeet Mashru (@mashrujeet) November 8, 2023

Increase the vigilance at railway stations

The journalist tagged the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) and urged them to take the matter seriously and take action in regard to the matter. He also urged the railway police to increase the vigilance at railway stations. Women security should be of utmost priority at public places so that they feel comfortable and can come out without fear.

Railways is concerned about your complaint. Sufficient uniformed force personnel are deployed to regulate to prevent any untoward incident. Around 200 MSF personnel have been pressed into service for passengers. Staff advised to be alert & take action against such miscreants. — RPF MUMBAI CENTRAL DIVISION (@rpfwrbct) November 8, 2023

RPF Mumbai Central Division took cognizance of the matter

He also said that he did not call the helpline as the woman left the station. He further said that he would not have the complainant to take the matter forward for legal action against the accused. RPF Mumbai Central Division took cognizance of the matter and said that it is concerned about the complaint of the journalist and that sufficient uniformed force personnel are deployed to prevent such incidents at the railway stations.

'Sufficient uniformed force personnel are deployed'

RPF tweeted, "Railways is concerned about your complaint. Sufficient uniformed force personnel are deployed to regulate to prevent any untoward incident. Around 200 MSF personnel have been pressed into service for passengers. Staff advised to be alert & take action against such miscreants."