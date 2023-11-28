Mumbai News: 3,500 Students To Take Part In BMC's 'Sports For All' Championship In Andheri

Representative image

BMC has organised a sports championship in Andheri sports complex. 3,500 students from various schools of Maharashtra will participate in the competition. Nine types of sports will be played in the competition.

According to BMC, Sports for all championship has been organised with the coordination of Lalit Kala Prathisthan and 'Sports for all' institutes from December 01 to December 07. The aim behind the organising championship is to encourage students in the sports activity.

According to Sunil Godse, Senior Officer of the Andheri Sports complex, there will be football, speed cubing,carrom, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting, boxing, swimming and badminton competitions. On December 01 Boxing, speed cubing, carrom, table tennis and tiaquando sport will be played. On December 02, shooting, on December 03 chess and on on december 04 and 5 sports like swimming and badminton will be played.

According to organisers, Sport for all championship is one of the biggest championships of India for the school students. students will get the opportunity to show their sports skills. BMC has appealed to maximum students to participate in the championship. students can get more information at www.sfaplay.com website.