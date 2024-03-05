 Mumbai News: 35-Year-Old Sweeper Suffering From Depression Hangs Self At Kalina Airport Facility
Mumbai News: 35-Year-Old Sweeper Suffering From Depression Hangs Self At Kalina Airport Facility

A accidental death report has been registered by the police authorities and investigation is underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
File Photo

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man, who reportedly suffered from depression, allegedly hanged himself at a Kalina airport facility where he worked as a contractual sweeper. The deceased was identified as Sagar Sarvade, a resident of Chembur, who was employed in the identity cards distribution department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he was unmarried and struggling with depression, along with alcohol addiction. On Monday, he entered the office room after all his colleagues left at around 5.15pm and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. The police were informed at around 8.25pm. Soon after Sarvade's body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. Later, it was handed over to Sarvade's brother.

Mumbai News: Airport Customs Seize Gold, Phone & Foreign Currency In Separate Cases
Airport police station senior Inspector Madhukr Sonavane said that an accidental death report has been filed and further investigation is underway. 

Man Suffering Mental Health Issues Arrested for Trespassing at Mumbai Airport

A 40-year-old man, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Mumbai international airport on Sunday. According to the Vile Parle police, Shankar Shinge scaled an adjacent public toilet wall near Triratna Mittra Mandal and entered the airport compound. He was spotted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ashutosh Kumar, at around 4pm when the latter was on duty at watch tower no 6.

Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Couple's ₹4.26 Lakh Stolen At Airport During Check-In Process
Kumar immediately alerted his peers, who arrived at the spot and launched a manhunt. Upon not finding anyone, they contacted the Vile Parle police, who inquired with locals and managed to nab Shinge. He has been booked for criminal trespass among other relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act.

