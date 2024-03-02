Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Couple's ₹4.26 Lakh Stolen At Airport During Check-In Process

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

A senior citizen couple has alleged that their Rs4.26 lakh was stolen at the Mumbai airport during the check-in process. According to the police, the theft occurred on February 9 when Arun Shinpee, 74, and his wife Kshitija were travelling to the United Arab Emirates with Air Arabia.

Woman mistakenly placed bag with cash at check-in belt

In a hurry, the woman mistakenly placed the handbag containing the hefty amount at the check-in belt. Later, the couple even requested the airline's staff to return the handbag. However, they were informed that the luggage had already been transported to the plane.

Upon landing at the Sharjah airport, the couple found that the money bag was missing. They immediately approached the Air Arabia office, which transferred their complaint to their Mumbai unit.

Case filed for theft

On February 14, the couple returned to Mumbai, but didn't hear from the airlines regarding their grievance. On February 16, Shinpee again complained to Air Arabia. Ten days later, he was shown the CCTV footage related to the check-in luggage dispatch. The visuals confirmed that the money bag had disappeared, while being transported to the plane.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft).