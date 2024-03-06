Mumbai News: 31-Year-Old Man Held Over Derogatory Statements About Babasaheb Ambedkar | Representative Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 31-year-old individual, identified as Ashruba Kadam, on charges of making derogatory statements about Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar and a local politician. The arrest follows a report filed with the cyber police station a week before the apprehension.

Kadam, a native of Beed, had informed his family that he was heading to Delhi for UPSC exam preparation, but after completing his sociology graduation, he relocated to Pune and worked in a garage. The case was initially registered by a Dadar resident, prompting the police to trace Kadam to Pune. Once his involvement was established, he was brought to the city and subsequently arrested.

It all started with a social media post

The complaint originated when one of the complainant's friends shared a screenshot revealing offensive posts made by the accused on 'X' in late February, targeting Ambedkar. Attempts to access the Twitter account linked in the post were futile. Kadam not only disparaged Ambedkar but also claimed that the police lacked authority to act against his community.

Further investigations disclosed that Kadam had disseminated obscene comments, offensive statements, and photos about respected social and political leaders, acquaintances, and their spouses. Another case against him was registered in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district the previous month. The complainant submitted the offensive tweet's screenshot, leading to the registration of an FIR. The arrest underscores the legal consequences for online actions that incite religious sentiments and insult public figures.