Mumbai News: 3,000 Patients Got Relief in 7 Years, Thanks to Yoga

3,000 Patients Got Relief in 7 Years, Thanks to Yoga

Mumbai: Started in 2016, the yoga centre, which is a first in a civic hospital, at the RN Cooper Hospital has helped around 3,500 patients to overcome non-communicable diseases in the last seven years. With the focus on holistic healthcare, the idea of having a yoga centre at the hospital was mooted by Dr Mukta Bidilar, Professor, Department of Physiology and Fellowship in Yoga, Maharashtra University of Health and Science.

As per data, it can be said that 300-350 patients on a yearly average got relief from problems emanating from lifestyle diseases after they started attending yoga sessions at the hospital. According to a senior health official, Yoga, often viewed through the lens of mysticism and spiritual practice, must be understood and utilised.

More Yoga facilities to come up at other hospitals

Asserting that yoga's spiritual aspects should not be discarded as they are the medicine for today’s ills, the official said, “Cooper is the only civic hospital to have a dedicated yoga room where visitors to the outpatient department are referred there if required. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, polycystic ovarian disease, anxiety and depression (are asked to) attend yoga classes. We are now planning to start such facilities in more hospitals,” he said.

A 60-year-old woman, who was suffering from depression and urology problems, consulted at the Cooper Hospital in 2019. She was advised to attend yoga classes which helped her overcome both the issues. Similarly, another 45-year-old woman, who was suffering from back pain, said, “When I went to the hospital for treatment, I came to know about the yoga centre. The doctor asked me to do yoga asanas. The trainers pay a lot of attention and as a result, I have got a lot of relief in both blood pressure and back pain.”

Rising lifestyle diseases

According to the hospital administration, those suffering from lifestyle diseases are diagnosed and then prescribed medicines. After that, the patient is referred to a dietician for proper diet and then the individual is advised to attend yoga sessions conducted every Tuesday. Moreover, the records of such patients are made separately.

“This yoga centre has been running since 2016, but had to shut briefly during the first Covid wave. We started online sessions which did not get good response. Hence, they were discontinued. In 2021, the centre started again and 300-350 patients are benefitted per year,” the official said.

Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite said that yoga is an effective tool for all kinds of non-communicable diseases. “We not only refer patients to yoga classes, but also advise medical students that yoga will help them on a mental level,” he said.

Pointers:

Yoga centre started in 2016

Brainchild of Dr Mukta Bidilar, Maharashtra University of Health and Science Professor

Around 350 patients benefit on a yearly basis

Centre was briefly shut during first Covid wave

But the void was filled with online classes

The centre again went operational in 2021

