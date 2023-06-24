Yoga At Home: 7 Benefits Of Practicing Chandra Namaskar

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Chandra Namaskar, also known as Moon Salutation, is a sequence of yoga poses that are specifically designed to honour and connect with the energy of the moon, that is typically practiced in the evening. Here are 7 benefits of practicing the asana
Calming and Relaxing: Chandra Namaskar is a gentle and soothing sequence of poses that helps calm the mind, release tension, and reduce anxiety to promote a sense of inner peace
Balancing Energy: Chandra Namaskar helps to balance the solar and lunar energies within the body. Practicing this sequence helps restore balance to the body and mind
Improved Sleep: The calming & meditative nature of Chandra Namaskar makes it an excellent practice before bedtime. It helps relax the nervous system, release accumulated stress, and prepare the body for a restful sleep. Regular practice can contribute to improved sleep quality and help alleviate insomnia
Hormonal Balance: Chandra Namaskar is believed to have a positive impact on the endocrine system, which regulates hormone production in the body. The gentle stretching and bending of the spine, combined with the focus on the moon's energy, can help balance hormonal activity and promote overall well-being
Flexibility and Strength: Chandra Namaskar involves a series of poses that gently stretch and strengthen various muscle groups. Regular practice can improve flexibility, enhance muscle tone, and increase overall body strength
Mindfulness and Self-Reflection: Chandra Namaskar encourages mindful awareness as you move through the sequence. By focusing on the breath and the lunar energy, you cultivate a state of introspection and self-reflection`
Enhances Lunar Connection: Chandra Namaskar is specifically designed to connect with the energy of the moon. Practicing this sequence under the moonlight or during the evening hours can deepen your connection with the lunar cycles and foster a sense of harmony with the natural world.
