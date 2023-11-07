Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Fake Passport Case; Escapes Police Custody | Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman accused, identified as Kavita Begam (30), escaped from Sahar police station custody on Monday at 6:30 a.m. She was arrested for an alleged fake passport matter and is a Bangladeshi citizen.

According to the FIR, the Sahar police arrested a woman named Kavita Shah Alam Mia Begum from Bangladesh under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 12 (holds a forged passport) of the Passport Act and section 14 (a)(b) of the Foreign Citizen Act on November 5.

Accused Escaped From Sahar Police Station

On November 6, at 2 a.m., a woman constable brought Kavita to the Women Constable room on the third floor of Sahar police station. At 6:30 a.m., Kavita went to the washroom and later escaped from Sahar police station.

After some time, the woman constable came out of the constable room and checked on her, but she had disappeared. The woman constable searched for her throughout the Sahar police station building but did not find. Eventually, a woman constable filed a case against Kavita under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his/her lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

