Mumbai News: Contractor Faces Contract Termination Amidst Delayed Road Concretisation Project | FPJ

Mumbai: The inquiry committee for city's road concretisation has recommended cancelling the contract with the contractor who failed to commence cement concretisation on certain roads of the city. Sources indicate that the committee has submitted its report to Iqbal Singh Chahal, the BMC administrator. Chahal will make the final decision based on the report.

Road concretisation project

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into power, BMC announced the cement concretisation of approximately 400 km of roads in Mumbai, estimating a budget of Rs 6000 crore for the project. BMC selected five contractors with experience in working on state and central government highways. In January 2023, BMC issued work orders to these five contractors. While cement concretization work started in Mumbai suburbs, the contractor assigned to the city area failed to begin work. Last month, BMC sent him a show cause notice, and he was summoned for a hearing last week.

Following the show cause notice, the contractor submitted his response to BMC's roads department. However, he did not attend the hearing and requested a rescheduled date. The committee denied his request and found his responses to the show cause notice unsatisfactory. Consequently, the committee recommended canceling the contract with him.

Aditya Thackeray also demanded action against the contractor and criticised BMC for protecting him.