Mumbai News: 3 Persons Arrested For Stealing Data Card Worth ₹1.17 Cr | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have arrested three persons for stealing network cards worth over Rs1.17 crore from a data centre in Chandivali. The accused visited Airtel’s Nectra centre on the pretext of changing the wiring but instead stole four network cards, two line cards and two engine cards.

Ajay Saroj and Dinesh Saroj, both residents of Mankhurd, stole the cards and sold them to Mohammad Tarbej Karit Shaikh. A line card is a modular electronic circuit in telecommunication.