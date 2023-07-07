Mumbai News: 3 More, Including Kingpin Held By NCB In Mephedrone Seizure Case

File Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai have arrested the kingpin and two of his associates in the case wherein 20 kilograms of Mephedrone were seized last month.

According to the NCB's Zonal Director, Amit Ghawate, in pursuance of the 20 kgs Mephedrone seizure on June 9 from Dongri, the department has successfully apprehended the kingpin along with his prime associates. Previously, three persons were arrested in the case.

Faisal and his associates where hiding since the seizure

"During investigation, incriminating evidence were analysed which strongly corroborated with the intelligence gathered from various sources. To this effect, a special team was constituted and tasked to apprehend the kingpin named Faisal S and his core associates - Azim B & Irfan F. The kingpin went into hiding since the seizure and used to change hideouts frequently from Nanded, Solapur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune etc," said an NCB officer.

He added, "However, a few days back, information was obtained about activity of the group in Pune. Soon, we came to know about their movement towards Nashik. A tactful trap layout was set up and the persons were finally intercepted during the intervening night of July 5 and 6 near the Hivargaon Pawasa Toll Plaza."

Well spread network of down-links for drug consumption

"Their interrogation indicated their involvement in the illicit drug business. Faisal & Azim were acquainted with each other for more than ten years. Faisal and Azim have a past criminal history. They had set up a well spread network of down-links for drug consumption in Mumbai and MMR. During investigation of the seizure case, multiple bank accounts, properties and other assets with multi crore transactions were freezed which led to breakdown of the financial flow into the network. The arrest of the prime kingpin, key associates and finance manipulators has led to neutralisation of the syndicate," the official said.