 Mumbai News: 2 Held For Sharing Objectionable Posts On Social Media To Spark Communal Rift
Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Mumbai: The Trombay police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly trying to create a communal rift and spread rumours in the Trombay area by posting threatening videos on social media. They later revealed to police that the message posted on social media was incorrect.

As soon as information was received about the video going viral on social media, Senior Police Inspector Anant Shinde handed over the investigation to the detection team. Investigating the case, Trombay police took Irfan Ebrahim Shaikh, 30, and Vijay Pandurang Sandge, 42, into custody.

Police Appeals Against Spreading Hate

Zone 6 Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Singh Rajput has appealed to the citizens not to post any objectionable videos or messages on social media. It has also been warned that the police will take strict action against those posting such messages.

