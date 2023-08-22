 Mumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

Mumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

The areas to be affected include Chembur, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Mumbai: There will be a 24-hour-long water cut, starting from tomorrow, in the M-East and M-West wards as the BMC will undertake maintenance work in this period. The areas to be affected include Chembur, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd. After repairing portion 1 and 2 of Trombay high level reservoir, the filling of water through inlet in portion number 1 will be taken up from 10am on August 24 and the work will continue till 10am on August 25, said the BMC.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 10% Water Cut Withdrawn But Crisis Continues In Koldongri
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: SC Rejects Orbit Duo’s Plea Challenging HC Order

Mumbai News: SC Rejects Orbit Duo’s Plea Challenging HC Order

Mumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

Mumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

Maharashtra Govt: CM Can Withdraw MLC Names Until Governor Gives Nod

Maharashtra Govt: CM Can Withdraw MLC Names Until Governor Gives Nod

Mumbai News: Swimming Pools At Andheri Sports Complex To Be Open From September 5

Mumbai News: Swimming Pools At Andheri Sports Complex To Be Open From September 5

WATCH: MNS Workers Vandalize Amazon Office In Nagpur To Protest Alleged Sale Of Pakistani Flags

WATCH: MNS Workers Vandalize Amazon Office In Nagpur To Protest Alleged Sale Of Pakistani Flags