Mumbai News: 24-Hour-Long Water Cut From August 23; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

Mumbai: There will be a 24-hour-long water cut, starting from tomorrow, in the M-East and M-West wards as the BMC will undertake maintenance work in this period. The areas to be affected include Chembur, Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd. After repairing portion 1 and 2 of Trombay high level reservoir, the filling of water through inlet in portion number 1 will be taken up from 10am on August 24 and the work will continue till 10am on August 25, said the BMC.