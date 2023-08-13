Mumbai News: 10% Water Cut Withdrawn But Crisis Continues In Koldongri

10% Water cut | representative pic

Mumbai: Even though the BMC has withdrawn the 10% water cut from August 9, several housing societies and chawls in the Koldongri area of Andheri East continue to face shortage. For the past three months, residents have been buying water from tankers every alternate day. Seeking to resolve the crisis, a former local corporator and residents will protest against the BMC on Monday.

Several buildings and chawls in Koldongri (roads no. 1, 2 and 3) – Vijay Nagar Society, Abhiyan Society, Mohan Marwadi chawl, Bee Jumbo Darshan Society, and Jalusha Society, to name a few – have been facing water shortage since May. The situation worsened when the BMC imposed a 10% water cut in July.

BMC imposed 10% water cut in July

Their former corporator, Abhijit Samant said, “During water cuts in Mumbai, these areas received 50% of the normal water. Around 3,000 people are affected here. We were told that the BMC is finding it difficult to maintain the water levels in the Veravali reservoir, which is affecting the supply. However, the problem has continued despite the cut being withdrawn.”

Residents complain they were uninformed about the cuts

Hardik Panchal, resident of Koldongri lane 2, said, “We receive water with very low pressure and are also not informed about the cuts. We are tired of sending several complaints to BMC officials.” Kamlesh Awarsekar, a resident of Bee Jumbo Darshan Society, said that there are 67 flats in four wings of their complex. “We never faced any shortage earlier. Now, we have to hire water tankers almost every day. On weekends, we need to call two tankers.”

A civic official from the water department attributed the problem to “local technical issues” and said that the ward office has been asked to look into the matter.