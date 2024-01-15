Mumbai News: 23% Decline In City Road Fatalities In 2023

Mumbai city including the suburban district experienced a 23% decrease in road fatalities in 2023 compared to 2022. The city reported 1,895 road accidents in 2022, resulting in the loss of 371 lives. However, in 2023, the number of reported accidents dropped to 1,473, with a substantial decline in fatalities, totalling 283 lives lost. “This improvement highlights the effectiveness of safety measures implemented within the city,” said an official.

Apart from Mumbai city and suburban, Chandrapur and Navi Mumbai also showcased remarkable progress in reducing road accident fatalities.

Navi Mumbai witnessed 17.60% reduction in road accidents

According to official data released on Monday, Chandrapur reported a 19.60% decrease, with 791 accidents in 2023 resulting in 349 lives lost, down from 434 in 2022. Similarly, Navi Mumbai witnessed a 17.60% reduction, with 755 accidents in 2023 leading to 241 fatalities, compared to 293 in 2022.

Similarly, Thane rural district reported a 9.20% decrease in fatalities, with 367 accidents in 2023 causing 177 deaths, down from 195 in 2022. In Thane city, while the number of accidents increased to 944 in 2023, the fatalities decreased by 5.6%, with 203 lives lost, compared to 215 in 2022.

According to data provided by state transport department, positive trend extends beyond individual cities and districts, as Maharashtra witnessed a 1.4% decrease in road crash fatalities in 2023. The state reported 15,009 deaths in 34,114 accidents, compared to 15,224 deaths in 33,383 accidents in 2022.

A senior official of the state transport department said, “Efforts are underway to achieve a 50% reduction in fatalities well before the Centre’s 2030 deadline.” He added that a collaborative approach involving authorities, law enforcement, and the public remains integral to the ongoing success in creating safer roads across Maharashtra.