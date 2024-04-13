Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old MMBS Student Depressed After Securing Low Marks, Commits Suicide In His Residence

Representative image

A 22-year-old medical student, who was under depression due to low academic scores, allegedly committed suicide at his Kandivali West residence on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ajay Jangid, who was a second-year MBBS student at the Vilasrao Deshmukh College in Latur. Frustrated due to constant poor results, Jangid had been at home for the last two months. His father works as a contractor and his mother is a homemaker.

Police Investigation And Family Statements

According to the police, he received his marksheet on Friday, which again reflected disappointing result. He took the extreme step at around 11.30am. At the time of the incident, only his mother was at home, unaware of what had happened as she was busy in the kitchen. When she came into the hall, she was shocked to see her son hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf. Jangid was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have recorded statements from his relatives, who said that the deceased interacted with them normally when they visited his house.

Details Surrounding MBBS Student's Tragic Suicide Under Investigation

Anand Bhoite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-11), said, “No suicide note was found at the home. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.” Sources said that Jangid was on medication for depression and for the past three-four days, he felt increasingly depressed. He had discussed his concerns about his low marks with his family. He has a younger brother studying in Jaipur.

An accidental death report has been filed under the relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure.