Mumbai News: 2 Youths Killed On Nalanda Bridge of EEH, within 2 hours

In two separate incidents at the Nalanda Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East early on Sunday morning, two youths in their 20s lost their lives. The first incident occurred between 4.40 am and 4.55 am when a motorcyclist, Chinmay Shinde, 24, was going to Thane from Mumbai.

Motorist dies trying to overtake another vehicle

According to police, Shinde was speeding and driving recklessly when he crashed into another motorcycle and skidded to the side of the road, badly injured. He had been trying to overtake the other vehicle, which caused him to lose his balance. While Shinde died on spot, the other person, identified as Mohinuddin Qureshi, 31, was injured, police said. Qureshi resides at Grant Road.

Shinde was taken to Rajawadi Hospital but was declared dead before arrival. He was a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. A case has been registered against Shinde for driving recklessly, causing death by negligence, etc under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A dumper ran over the second victim

In a little over an hour after the first mishap, the second incident took place. Around 6.15 am on Sunday, when a driver of the BMC’s Clean-Up truck, Sandip Dagare, was starting his shift, he noticed a crowd and the presence of police near Nalanda Bridge, at the Nalanda bus stop. To his horror, he discovered that the victim of the accident, lying on the road with his leg severed from his body and serious stomach and chest injuries, was his brother, Pradip Dagare, 26.

Case against unknown driver

Pradip lived with his brother Sandip, but since he worked late hours, he would sometimes sleep inside random autorickshaws parked outside or on footpaths, so as to not disturb his brother’s sleep. On Sunday too, Pradip did the same. He was sleeping on a footpath when a dumper ran over him, fatally crushing him, police said. The driver of the dumper immediately fled the scene and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. A case has been registered against the unknown driver of the dumper under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.