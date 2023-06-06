Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident |

Mumbai: A three-year-old girl died in an accident on Lalbaug-Parel flyover on Sunday. She was travelling with her parents on a motorcycle when the mishap took place.

The mother has been admitted to Masina Hospital in an injured condition and the police have registered an FIR against the father / husband.

Bike Came in Contact with Taxi While Overtaking Attempt

According to Kalachowki Police, Riyanshi Taak was going to Mumbadevi Temple with her parents Umesh Dhanaji Taak, 32, and Vaishali, 27.

Umesh tried to overtake a taxi on the flyover when one of the motorcycle’s wheels came in contact with the vehicle and he lost control.

Child Dead, Mother Injured

The three were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla where doctors declared Riyanshi dead on arrival. Vaishali is being treated for her injuries.