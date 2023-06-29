Mumbai News: 2 People In City Die After Tree Collapse Incidents In Western Suburbs

Representational image | Pixabay

Two people died in two different incidents of tree collapse on Wednesday in the western suburbs. The BMC has claimed that both the trees were on private premises.

1st incident in Malad

The first incident was reported early in the morning in Manibhai Munji Chawl, Malad (W). A 35-ft-tall banyan tree, which had a girth of four feet, collapsed on a public toilet severely injuring Kaushal Doshi (38 years), who was inside. He was rushed by local residents to the BMC's Shatabdi hospital but declared dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

2nd incident in Goregaon

The other incident took place at 3.38 pm near Datta Mandir, Old BMC colony, Goregaon (W). A part of a coconut tree fell on a house in which a Premlal Nirmal (30) was badly injured.

He was rushed to Prarthana hospital, Link Road, Goregaon, where he was declared brought dead. He was a laundryman and was ironing clothes when the incident took place, said a civic official. According to a resident, "No precaution was taken during concretisation, which has weakened the roots of the trees. The civic authorities cannot shrug off their responsibilities by pointing out that the tree was on private premises."

(The BMC had sent notices to 4,500 government and private premises as well as residential societies before monsoon.)